The Astros traded Whitely to Tampa Bay on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros will receive cash considerations. Whitley was sidelined for a significant portion of the first two months of the 2025 season due to a pair of knee injuries. He stumbled to a 12.27 ERA over 7.1 innings in five appearances with the Astros before being designated for assignment Sunday. The 27-year-old will get a fresh start with the Rays and look to reclaim his 2024 form, when he logged a 1.89 ERA over 33.1 innings at Triple-A Sugar Land and threw 3.1 scoreless innings for the Astros.