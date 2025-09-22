Whitley logged a 2.60 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 66:19 K:BB in 55.1 innings across 13 appearances for Triple-A Durham since he was designated for assignment June 28.

It wasn't always pristine, as Whitley still mixed in a five-walk outing over four innings Aug. 19, but he was mostly fantastic after losing his spot on the 40-man roster. He had a 13.50 ERA and 12:8 K:BB in 12 innings as s big-league reliever split between the Astros and Rays. Durham's season is over, but with Whitley no longer on the 40-man roster, we may not see him pitch again until spring training. Given how he finished the season, Whitley will likely get another look in the majors sometime in 2026, potentially as a starter.