Mejia (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mejia completed his rehab assignment as he comes back from a left knee sprain and seemingly had been poised to rejoin the Rays' active roster. However, the team has decided they prefer what Rene Pinto provides as the No. 2 catcher behind Christian Bethancourt. Mejia could clear waivers based on his $2.16 million salary this season, but the former top prospect is under team control for another year so it's possible there will be interest from other organizations.