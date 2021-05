Mejia went 1-for-4 with two walks and a grand slam in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

His second homer of the season came in dramatic fashion as he drove a Jeremy Beasley offering over the fence in right field with the bases loaded in the 12th inning to break open a 5-5 tie. Mejia hadn't driven in a run since April 21, and the catcher is slashing only .185/.353/.296 through 34 plate appearances in May even after Friday's heroics.