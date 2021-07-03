Mejia went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

The reserve backstop came through at the plate yet again in another spot start, forging the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Rays. Mejia has now hit safely in four of the last five starts, and while his .256/.317/.388 slash line is uninspiring overall, it's arguably serviceable for a backup catcher, especially when considering one-third of his 33 hits have gone for extra bases (eight doubles, three home runs).