site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-francisco-mejia-not-in-mondays-lineup-833301 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia isn't starting Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mejia will get a breather after he went 5-for-8 with a double and two runs over the last two matchups. Rene Pinto is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read