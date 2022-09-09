site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Mejia will sit Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Mejia has gone 6-for-11 over his last four games but nonetheless finds himself sitting for the third time in five contests. Christian Bethancourt will start behind the plate.
