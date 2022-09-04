site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-francisco-mejia-out-of-sundays-lineup-850654 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Mejia went 2-for-3 with a run scored during Saturday's contest and will take a seat for the series finale. Christian Bethancourt will work behind the plate and bat seventh Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read