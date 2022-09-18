site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mejia is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Mejia is hitting .321 with four doubles in nine games this month. Christian Bethancourt is starting at catcher and hitting sixth.
