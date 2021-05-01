site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Remains out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Mejia isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Mejia will be out of the lineup for a second straight game as he continues to split time behind the dish. Mike Zunino will serve as the starting backstop and bat ninth.
