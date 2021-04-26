Mejia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Mike Zunino will get a turn behind the plate after Mejia had caught in three of the last four games. Zunino remains the superior defensive option of the two, but Mejia appears to have shown enough improvement in that area early on during his first season in Tampa Bay to turn the Rays' catching situation into more of a timeshare than it has been in recent years. Both backstops have gotten off to strong starts with the bat as well, but Zunino's track record offers less hope that he can maintain his hot start than Mejia.