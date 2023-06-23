Mejia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in a loss to the Royals.

Mejia's seventh-inning solo blast tied the game 3-3, though KC ultimately pulled out the win. The backstop has hit safely in all but one of his nine games in June, batting .355 (11-for-31) with two homers and six RBI over that span. However, he continues to split time behind the plate with the struggling Christian Bethancourt, who is slashing .171/.186/.171 this month but has played in two more contests than Mejia thus far.