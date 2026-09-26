Peralta (10-11) earned the win against the Phillies on Friday, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 scoreless innings.

Peralta lost six of 11 starts from June 20 to August 21, but the veteran right-hander ended the regular season strongly with five wins over his last six outings. Friday's outing was his fifth start in which he gave up zero earned runs while tossing five or more innings, generating 12 whiffs and seven ground outs in the process. He'll finish the regular season with a 4.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 156:63 K:BB over 169 innings. The Rays will enter the playoffs as the top seed, so Peralta will have additional rest before toeing the rubber for the ALDS.