Acton (elbow) struck out two and gave up one earned run on one hit over an inning of relief Friday in the Rays' 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Acton made his big-league debut with the Athletics in 2023, but he was limited to just six appearances before getting sent back to the minors and then suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. He was released soon after sustaining the injury and then caught on with the Rays in December 2023 on a two-year, minor-league deal. After spending all of last season completing his rehab program, Acton doesn't appear to be operating with any limitations in spring training. The 26-year-old right-hander is expected to open the 2025 season at Triple-A Durham.