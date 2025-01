The Rays and Cleavinger avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Cleavinger gets a well-earned raise after putting up a 3.75 ERA and 71:31 K:BB over 60 innings during 2024 in his first year back from knee surgery. The left-handed reliever will be in line for high-leverage work again with the Rays in 2025.