The Rays acquired Cleavinger from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for minor-league outfielder German Tapia, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cleavinger, a 28-year-old lefty reliever has made four appearances for the Dodgers this season but has otherwise spent most of the campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, with whom he's generated a 2.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB across 29 innings. The Rays could give him a look out of their bullpen at some point in the second half, but for the time being, he'll report to Triple-A Durham with his new organization.
More News
-
Dodgers' Garrett Cleavinger: Sent back to minors•
-
Dodgers' Garrett Cleavinger: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Garrett Cleavinger: Returns to minors•
-
Dodgers' Garrett Cleavinger: Rejoins big club•
-
Dodgers' Garrett Cleavinger: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Dodgers•