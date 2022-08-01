The Rays acquired Cleavinger from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for minor-league outfielder German Tapia, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cleavinger, a 28-year-old lefty reliever has made four appearances for the Dodgers this season but has otherwise spent most of the campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, with whom he's generated a 2.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB across 29 innings. The Rays could give him a look out of their bullpen at some point in the second half, but for the time being, he'll report to Triple-A Durham with his new organization.