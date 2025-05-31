Cleavinger (0-1) allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out two across 0.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Astros.

Cleavinger has been one of the Rays' most reliable high-leverage relievers this season, and he's maintained an impressive 27:4 K:BB across 21.1 frames while turning in a scoreless effort in 17 of 23 appearances. He stumbled Friday, however, allowing a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning after striking out the first two batters he faced to take his first loss of the campaign.