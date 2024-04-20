Cleavinger threw a scoreless 10th inning with one strikeout against the Yankees on Saturday to earn his first career save.

After Jason Adam pitched a clean ninth to preserve a scoreless tie, Tampa Bay scored the game's only runs in the top of the 10th to create the save chance. It was the left-handed Cleavinger who got the call with lefty Alex Verdugo and switch-hitter Oswaldo Cabrera among those due up for New York, and Cleavinger shut the door on 17 pitches (12 strikes). While Cleavinger battles fits of wildness, he also misses bats and may continue to see the occasional matchups-based opportunities with primary closer Pete Fairbanks struggling to begin the season. The 29-year-old Cleavinger already has three wins this season to go along with Saturday's save.