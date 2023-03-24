Cleavinger is expected to secure a high-leverage role in the Rays' bullpen in 2023, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Cleavinger spent the 2022 season with both the Dodgers and Rays, though he got his most consistent chance in the major leagues in Tampa Bay. He responded by delivering a 3.91 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, while also maintaining an impressive 32:7 K:BB across 23 frames. Cleavinger isn't projected to immediately factor into the mix for saves, though he could pitch in the ninth inning when the opposition has a lefty-heavy portion of their lineup due to hit.