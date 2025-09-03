Cleavinger picked up the save Tuesday against Seattle, throwing a perfect inning with zero strikeouts.

Griffin Jax began the ninth inning, but after yielding a pair of walks and a single to the first three batters he faced, Tampa Bay turned to Cleavinger with the bases loaded and no outs. Cleavinger did surrender a sacrifice fly, with the run being attributed to Jax, but didn't allow the Mariners to complete the comeback. Now with two saves on the season, Cleavinger has an impressive 1.75 ERA in 51.1 innings. He hasn't allowed a run in 18 straight innings.