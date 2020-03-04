Whitely (face) will not need surgery and could possibly return in time for the start of the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Whitley suffered multiple facial fractures after getting struck in the face by a foul ball in the dugout during Monday's game against the Orioles. The 22-year-old is expected to return to the minors to continue developing following spring training. Whitely hit .226/.339/.412 with 10 home runs, 51 runs scored and 40 RBI across 114 games for High-A Charlotte in 2019.