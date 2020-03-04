Rays' Garrett Whitley: Avoids facial surgery
Whitely (face) will not need surgery and could possibly return in time for the start of the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Whitley suffered multiple facial fractures after getting struck in the face by a foul ball in the dugout during Monday's game against the Orioles. The 22-year-old is expected to return to the minors to continue developing following spring training. Whitely hit .226/.339/.412 with 10 home runs, 51 runs scored and 40 RBI across 114 games for High-A Charlotte in 2019.
More News
-
Rays' Garrett Whitley: Suffers multiple facial fractures•
-
Rays' Garrett Whitley: Suffers facial injury•
-
Rays' Garrett Whitley: Back to full health•
-
Rays' Garrett Whitley: Undergoes surgery for torn labrum•
-
Rays' Garrett Whitley: Back in action at Low-A•
-
Rays' Garrett Whitley: Takes step forward in second pro season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...