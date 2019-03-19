Whitley (shoulder) said Monday that he received clearance for full baseball activities earlier in March, Ernest Hooper of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After working hard to rehab a labrum injury that cost him all of the 2018 season, Whitley was rewarded Monday with the opportunity to play with the big club in the Rays' 4-2 exhibition loss to the Pirates. Whitley entered the game in right field in the seventh inning and later plated Emilio Bonifacio on a ninth-inning double. The 22-year-old will likely open the season at Low-A Bowling Green or High-A Charlotte.