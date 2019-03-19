Rays' Garrett Whitley: Back to full health
Whitley (shoulder) said Monday that he received clearance for full baseball activities earlier in March, Ernest Hooper of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After working hard to rehab a labrum injury that cost him all of the 2018 season, Whitley was rewarded Monday with the opportunity to play with the big club in the Rays' 4-2 exhibition loss to the Pirates. Whitley entered the game in right field in the seventh inning and later plated Emilio Bonifacio on a ninth-inning double. The 22-year-old will likely open the season at Low-A Bowling Green or High-A Charlotte.
