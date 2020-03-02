Rays' Garrett Whitley: Suffers facial injury
Whitley exited Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles after suffering a right facial injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Whitley was struck by a foul ball in the dugout during Monday's contest, and he left the game immediately after. The severity of the injury is unknown, but the 22-year-old will undergo further testing. A potential timetable for return could be revealed once the results of the tests are known.
