Play

Whitley exited Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles after suffering a right facial injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Whitley was struck by a foul ball in the dugout during Monday's contest, and he left the game immediately after. The severity of the injury is unknown, but the 22-year-old will undergo further testing. A potential timetable for return could be revealed once the results of the tests are known.

More News
Our Latest Stories