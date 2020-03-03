Rays' Garrett Whitley: Suffers multiple facial fractures
Whitley suffered multiple facial fractures but avoided damage to his eye after getting struck in the face by a foul ball in the dugout Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Whitley appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario after a scary situation but still isn't in a particularly good place. His recovery timeline is not yet clear.
