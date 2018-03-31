Whitley underwent surgery to repair a torn right labrum and will miss the 2018 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Whitley was the Rays first-round pick in the 2015 draft and slashed .249/.362/.430 with 13 home runs in 358 at-bats for High-A Bowling Green last season, which included a troubling 34.1 percent strikeout rate. The 21-year-old will have to look towards the recovery track for the 2019 season.