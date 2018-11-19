Rays' Gionti Turner: Shipped to Tampa
Turner was traded from the Indians to the Rays in exchange for Chih-Wei Hu, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
While Turner didn't come off the board until the 27th round of the 2018 draft, he turned heads in the AZL, hitting .296/.348/.396 (113 wRC+) with one home run and nine steals in 187 plate appearances. He won't turn 19 until August, so he was one of the youngest players in that draft class. His approach was very pull heavy (60.6 Pull%) in rookie ball, but that matters much less for a player his age. Turner has an intriguing frame (6-foot-2, 178 pounds) for a middle infielder, and could grow into more game power as he matures.
