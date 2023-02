Spraker was invited Thursday to the major-league side of Rays camp this spring, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Spraker joined the Rays this offseason on a minor-league contract and will get a chance to battle for a spot in the big-league bullpen. But the soon-to-be 28-year-old faces an uphill climb after posting a rather underwhelming 4.82 ERA in 37.1 innings last summer with the Triple-A affiliate of the Blue Jays. He's never appeared in a game at the MLB level.