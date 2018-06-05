Rays' Grant Witherspoon: Popped by Rays in fourth round

The Rays have selected Witherspoon with the 120th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound outfielder out of Tulane, Witherspoon has the tools to be a quality defender in all three outfield spots, but his bat isn't that exciting. The Rays could see some talent to unlock, however, as Witherspoon's power has never graded out as above-average, despite that imposing frame. He is also an above-average runner, so if he overshoots his power and hit tool projections, he could be an everyday player in the big leagues.