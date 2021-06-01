Jones (quadriceps) has slashed .326/.444/.628 with four home runs and seven stolen bases through his first 11 games at High-A Bowling Green this season.

After suffering a left quad strain in spring training, Jones opened the season on Bowling Green's 7-day injured list, but he missed close to the minimum amount of time before making his 2021 debut May 12. Since that time, Jones has re-established himself as one of the top shortstop prospects in a Rays organization that's overflowing with middle-infield talent in the minors. Fortunately for the Rays, most of those prospects are at Triple-A Durham or in the majors, so Jones will likely continue to develop at shortstop before perhaps exploring a position change once he appears closer to reaching the big leagues.