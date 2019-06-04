Rays' Greg Jones: Heads to Rays at No. 22 overall
The Rays have selected Jones with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
College hitters with Jones' tools typically come with major concerns about the hit tool, and he is no different. A draft-eligible sophomore out of UNC Wilmington, Jones is the fastest college player in this class -- a true 80-grade runner. He also has a chance to grow into impactful power. A 6-foot-2, 190-pound switch hitter, Jones hit .343/.491/.551 with 40 steals on 50 attempts and a 41:53 K:BB in 61 games. Of his 26 extra-base hits, only five cleared the fence, but he shows at least 50-grade pop in batting practice. It wouldn't seem like his hit tool is in question based off his statistics as a sophomore, but he really struggled to hit with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer and his performance as a freshman was middling. Additionally, he has not faced difficult competition in college. This is the type of prospect whose hit tool will completely make or break the profile. He has been a shortstop to this point, but he doesn't have a great feel at that position, which leads many evaluators to project him as a center fielder.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start