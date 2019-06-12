Rays' Greg Jones: Inks deal, heading to Hudson Valley

Jones, the No. 22 overall selection in the 2019 first-year player draft, signed with the Rays for the full slot value of $3,027,000 Tuesday and will head to short-season Hudson Valley, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The rookie will begin his professional career at shortstop, with the possibility of a move to center field as he progresses through the organization. Jones comes to the Rays with a host of accolades from his college days at UNC-Wilmington, including the Colonial Athletic Association's Player of the Year award during the 2019 campaign. He was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the CAA Tournament and will now attempt to replicate that level of play with short-season Hudson Valley beginning later in the summer.