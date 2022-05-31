Jones is hitting .213/.309/.402 with four homers, 17 steals and a 12:49 BB:K across 30 games for Double-A Montgomery.

He hit an inside-the-park homer Monday, but neither that nor his excellent steal production is enough to make up for Jones' strikeout issues, which have been worse than ever this season. Jones owns a brutal 35.3 percent strikeout rate, which comes on the heels of a 30.3 percent mark across two levels last season. Now 24 years old, Jones -- a 2019 first-round pick -- is getting a little old by prospect standards, and it's starting to look like a utility role would be the best-case scenario for him in the majors.