Rays' Griffin Jax: Fans 10 but takes loss on long ball

Jax (4-6) took the loss against the Yankees on Monday, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out 10 across five innings.

Monday's series opener featured a pitching duel between Jax and Cam Schlittler, with the former retiring the first 13 batters he faced. However, Jax walked two-straight batters in the fifth, both of whom came home to score on a back-breaking, three-run home run by Jose Caballero. Jax struck out the next two batters in the frame to tie a career high in punchouts and finished his night with 16 whiffs on just 81 pitches (51 strikes), but he did not receive enough run support from his Rays teammates to avoid the loss. He'll take a 3.60 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 65 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend at home against the Mariners.