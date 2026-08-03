Rays' Griffin Jax: Fans eight in ninth loss

Jax (6-9) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

A fielding error by Jax himself with two outs in the opening inning kept two earned runs off his ledger, much to the delight of fantasy managers. Sunday thus went down as the right-hander's third consecutive start with just one earned run allowed, and Jax has certainly found his way as part of the starting rotation after beginning his first year with the Rays as a reliever. Over 82.2 innings as a starter, he's posted a 3.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 90:23 K:BB as opposed to an 8.00 ERA and 1.89 WHIP across nine frames out of the bullpen. Jax is next slated to take the ball in Seattle at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.