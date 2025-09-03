Jax didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 6-5 win over Seattle, allowing one run on two walks and one hit without recording an out.

Jax took the mound in the ninth inning of a two-run game, but he was removed in favor of Garrett Cleavinger after yielding two walks and a single without logging an out. Cleavinger held on for the save, but one of Jax's inherited runners came in to score. It's unclear why regular closer Pete Fairbanks didn't pitch Tuesday, as Fairbanks had pitched once in the last three days and remains a reliable ninth-inning option.