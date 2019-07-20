Heredia was optioned to Triple-A Durham ahead of Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Heredia was recalled from Durham ahead of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees. Since he was serving as the 26th man for the twin bill, his stay with the big club was unsurprisingly brief. He'll likely be back up with the Rays in the near future when the team requires additional depth in the outfield.

