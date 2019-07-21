Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Back in majors
Heredia was recalled from Triple-A Durham prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kevin Kiermaier was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb sprain, so Heredia should get an opportunity to start in center field against left-handed pitchers over the next couple weeks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...