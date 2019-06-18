Heredia (wrist) is starting in left field and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Heredia has been held out of action since being struck by a pitch in Friday night's matchup with the Angels, but he's returned to health and will be back in action for the second game of the series. He's gone 4-for-16 with a homer and two RBI over his last seven contests.