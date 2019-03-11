Heredia went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs Sunday against the Red Sox.

Heredia belted his second homer of the spring in the fourth inning and launched another home run in the sixth over the fence in left field. The 28-year-old is an impressive 6-for-19 with three homers, seven RBI and three runs scored in spring training and figures to crack the Opening Day roster as a reserve after being traded from the Mariners over the offseason.

