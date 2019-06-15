Heredia (wrist) avoided any structural damage and managed to take swings in the batting cage following Friday's game against the Angels, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Heredia was forced to leave Friday's matchup after being struck by a pitch on the wrist, but X-rays came back negative and skipper Kevin Cash stated that Heredia could be back in the starting lineup Saturday. His status will likely depend on how he feels upon his arrival at the ballpark Saturday morning.