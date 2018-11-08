Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Dealt to Tampa Bay
Seattle traded Heredia to Tampa Bay on Thursday along with Mike Zunino and Michael Plassmeyer in exchange for Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley.
Heredia played in 125 games for the Mariners this past season, hitting .236/.318/.342 with five home runs, 19 RBI and two stolen bases. The 27-year-old ended the year with an impressive month of September, going 12-for-29 (.414 average) in limited playing time. He will likely serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder for the Rays with Tommy Pham, Kevin Kiermaier (foot), Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows projected as starting options, though Heredia is capable of playing all three positions if necessary. That said, he's a below-average center fielder, so don't expect to see him patrolling the middle of the outfield unless Kiermaier deals with injuries again next season. The Rays could also send Heredia to Triple-A as depth since he's got a couple minor-league options remaining.
