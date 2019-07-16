Heredia was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Heredia has put together a .227/.306/.333 slash line with two homers and 12 RBI over 58 games this season in the big leagues, resulting in a demotion. Jalen Beeks was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will work as the bulk reliever Tuesday.

