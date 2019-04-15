Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Goes deep in pinch-hit appearance
Heredia went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Heredia tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning by sending a pitch over the fence in left field, marking his first homer of the season. The 28-year-old has been seeing the ball well at the dish through his first nine games of the season and is hitting .364 with five RBI.
