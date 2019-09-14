Play

Heredia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win at Angel Stadium.

Heredia extended Tampa Bay's lead by launching a 395-foot solo homer in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old outfielder, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham on September 3, now has five long balls while batting .227/.309/.369 across 82 games in the majors.

