Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Homers in win
Heredia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win at Angel Stadium.
Heredia extended Tampa Bay's lead by launching a 395-foot solo homer in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old outfielder, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham on September 3, now has five long balls while batting .227/.309/.369 across 82 games in the majors.
More News
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Laces key hit in extras•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Returning to majors Tuesday•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Smacks homer in win•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Makes noise of out of leadoff spot•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Slugs clutch two-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...