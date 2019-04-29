Rays' Guillermo Heredia: In midst of month-long slump
Heredia, who went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday, is now hitting .091 across 30 plate appearances in April.
The reserve outfielder appeared in 123 and 125 games for the Mariners in 2017 and 2018, respectively, but he's on pace for more modest role this season in Tampa. The 28-year-old's one home run on the season came in a pinch-hit capacity against the Blue Jays on April 14, and he has only one other extra-base hit (a double) on the campaign. Heredia hasn't displayed much of a power bat in the majors, with his above-average ability to make contact serving as one of his more redeeming offensive qualities. However, that's also taken a dive thus far this season, albeit over the aforementioned small sample, as Heredia currently sports a career-high 30.3 percent strikeout rate.
