Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Laces key hit in extras
Heredia went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Heredia's 11th-inning two-bagger plated Willy Adames to give the Rays some valuable breathing room by extending their lead to 5-3. The reserve outfielder has been used sparingly since return to the majors on Sept. 1, with Tuesday's game qualifying as only his second start during the month.
