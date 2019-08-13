Heredia went 0-for-3 with three walks, a stolen base and three runs in a win over the Padres on Monday.

Heredia produced one of the more eventful hitless performances you'll see, as he still managed to set the table effectively courtesy of a keen eye at the plate. The outfielder is still searching for his first hit in August through three starts, but he's been a steady presence on the basepaths with five walks over that stretch.