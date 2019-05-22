Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Multi-hit effort in loss
Heredia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Heredia was one of the few Rays to have some success against Clayton Kershaw in the loss, as he posted his first multi-hit effort since March 31 and only his second of the season overall. The reserve outfielder has now logged six starts in May and has largely been productive, going 7-for-21 (.333) with three doubles, an RBI, a walk and two runs over that span.
