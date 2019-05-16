Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Nursing hand bruise
Heredia was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after X-rays came back negative Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Heredia entered as a pinch hitter Wednesday and was hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day and will have Thursday's scheduled off to recover before potentially missing any action.
