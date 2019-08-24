Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Optioned to Triple-A
Heredia was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Heredia was optioned to make room for the activation of Avisail Garcia. He has spent the majority of the season in the major leagues, but collected just a .225/.311/.352 line across 208 plate appearances.
